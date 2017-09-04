Africa: Carnival Calabar to Showcase at 13TH AKWAABA African Travel Market 2017

Cross Rivers State, the home of Africa’s biggest street party-Carnival Calabar has confirmed participation for 13th AKWAABA African Travel Market 2017. For those who have only seen the Carnival Calabar on T.V, the 13th AKWAABA offers you the opportunity to have a firsthand glimpse of the biggest street party in Africa and the best tourism event in West Africa. The Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission Mr. Gabe Onah will be leading a high powered team from Calabar to Lagos.

Leader of the Carnival Calabar Sea Gull Band, Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa and Director of Administration at the Cross River State Carnival Commission, Mrs. Eme-Affiahhave been named among the top 100 African Women in Tourism.

AKWAABA: African Travel Market is the marketing platform to reach more of Nigeria, West Africa, and Africa as it offers you an opportunity to meet face – to – face with Airlines, Hotels, Restaurants, Tour Operators, Travel Agents, State Tourism Boards, Foreign Trade and Tourism Sectors from over 20 countries of the world and a huge turnout of attendees. It will be taking place at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, from 10th to 12th Sept 2017.

13th AKWAABA will feature Youth in Tourism Conference 2017. This Conference seeks to address the challenges Young people in travel business face in promoting Domestic Tourism in Nigeria and also bring the youth in tourism together as it seeks to mainstream them into the organized travel and tourism business.

Also the maiden edition of AKWAABA Chef Challenge and food fair 2017. The culinary event is aimed at promoting tourism in Nigeria by showcasing the best of Nigeria to an international audience. The tourism event will be hosting chefs from Ghana, Gambia and Nigeria to compete for Jollof rice challenge, 36 states in Nigeria compete for the best main meal and a group of Nigerian chefs compete for the best prepared rice in varieties. These activities were created purposely to bring out the best in West Africa in terms of rice production and promoting the outlook of culinary tourism and local delicacies to foreigners thereby promoting indigenous hospitality and style.

The 2nd Africa Travel and Tourism Conference will also hold on the 2nd day of 13th Akwaaba, speakers and Panelist during the Travel and Tourism Conference will be addressing topics and dealing with issues such as “One year of Accident free commercial aviation. What did Africa do right?” African Airlines & profitability, the real issues, Airport perspective, Regulations perspective, Airlines’ perspective, Logistics perspective and women in Tourism

The Women in Tourism conference 2017, themed: Women in Tourism; Challenges and the Future will allow leading women in tourism to discuss on the various challenges facing women in tourism and moves towards the curbing these challenges for now and the future.

A vibrant must attend 3-day business to business event presenting a diverse range of destinations to Africa and international travel professionals, it is a unique opportunity for African travel trade market to meet, negotiate, network and conduct businesses with players from elsewhere