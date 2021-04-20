Tottenham names Mason as Mourinho’s replacement

Following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal on Monday, Ryan Mason has been appointed as Tottenham’s new interim boss.

After 17 months in charge at Spurs, Mourinho was relieved of his duties just six days before the team’s appearance in the 2020-21 Carabao Cup final.

Mason, who had been the club’s head of player recruitment, will now be charged with winning the club’s first major trophy since 2008, and will stay in charge for the rest of the season until a new permanent manager is hired over the summer.

Tottenham also announced the news in an official statement, which reads: “Following the departure of Jose Mourinho, we can now announce that Ryan Mason will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs will serve as interim assistant head coaches, and Michel Vorm will serve as interim goalkeeping coach. Ledley King will continue in his capacity as first-team assistant.”

Daniel Levy, the club’s chairman, added: “We have a lot of faith in this young group of players.

“We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us, so we’ll concentrate all of our efforts on finishing the season strongly.”

Mason will have the chance to warm up for the Carabao Cup final when Tottenham play host to Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

After Sunday’s showpiece event against Manchester City, he will look ahead to a meeting with Sheffield United on May 1, seven days before Spurs are due to take in a trip to Leeds United.