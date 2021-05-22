Total seeks adoption of capacity-building for Nigerian youths

Joy Obakeye

Total E&P Nigeria Limited says it has equipped youths through training and capacity building to enable them to become positive contributors to society.

The General Manager, Partners, Authorities and Nigerian Content, of Total E&P Nigeria Limited, General Manager, Partners, Authorities and Nigerian Content, Mrs. Ivana Akaraiwe, disclosed this at the 5th Sub Saharan African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) organized by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PTAN), on Thursday.

According to her, “If we equip these youths through training and capacity building. It enables them to become positive contributors to society.

Speaking on the topic, “Showcasing Africa’s Local Content Progress Challenges Future Development, Strategies, and IOC Perspective,” she disclosed that the company implemented a staggered team that was based on the Presidential Steering Committee.

“We had 20 percent workforce working out of the office and we ended up at 50 percent.

“As of today, we have 50 percent workforce back to the office with the introduction of vaccination”.

She further explained that Total has assisted trainees to succeed completely,” We had some trainees that were assigned to a catering company. I know that there is a trainee, I do not know the trainee’s company.

Right now, he runs the fast food in the Niger Delta because with the structured HDT training it is no longer just entering the level.

“We put them on the back of our contractor to learn about catering. With the training, we added to the curriculum they have been able to set up their businesses after they come out of this training program.

“Total also has the Total stop upper challenge where we have youths who come into a challenge and we give them funds to set up their businesses.

“We have skills acquisition and a career Programme for career advancement for youths. They come in and we train them.

We tutor them on how to plan their carrier even when they go through the skill acquisition”.