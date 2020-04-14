Abeokuta – Gov Dapo Abiodun has declared that the state would be on total lockdown from Saturday April 18 for the next 14 days.

The governor made the declaration in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Gov. Abiodun urged the people of the state to take advantage of the current window relaxation between Wednesday April 15 and Friday April 17 to restock on food and essential supply to cover the period.

President Muhamadu Buhari, in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, announced the extension of the lockdown directive on Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for another 14 days.

According to President Buhari, this was part of efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Abiodun commended the Federal Government’s effort in combating the virus which had claimed no fewer than 10 lives in the country.

He appealed to residents of the state to endure the 14 days extension of the lockdown, saying it is the only way to defeat the deadly virus.

The governor added that all borders leading to the state would remain closed.

“We must deny the virus the vital supply chain required to decimate humanity by complying with all the social distancing measures and maintaining personal hygiene.

“The current window of relaxation of the lockdown in the state from 7.00a.m. to 2.00p.m, which follows the same pattern of last week, will still be available for this Wednesday, 15th April, and Friday, 17th April, only.

“This is to allow the residents prepare for the extension of the lockdown and restock on food and other essential items,” the governor said.

Abiodun said that wearing of face masks in public would, henceforth, be strictly enforced, saying that wearing of masks would help flatten the curve of the spread.

According to him, the Coronavirus had created an unusual challenge to strike a delicate balance of need for public safety and welfare of the citizenry.

He assured that his administration remained committed in its responsibility of protecting life and property as well as welfare of the people.

The governor announced that the stimulus package distribution mechanism had been reviewed to make it more effective and efficient in the delivery to the target population of the elderly, the poor and vulnerable.

“The new mechanism has incorporated the learning from the experience of the first phase while we assured the citizens that the materials would get to the deserving households sooner than later,” he said.

According to the governor, no fewer than 60,000 households of the elderly, poor and vulnerable have benefitted from the first phase of distribution.

He added that the next phase of distribution would commence soon and would cater to an additional 80,000 households of estimated 400,000 people across the 236 wards.

Abiodun also thanked those at the forefront in the fight against the disease for their selfless effort and strong commitment in ensuring that the state is free of the deadly virus. (NAN)

