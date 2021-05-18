Total ban on Okada to commence soon, says Sanwo-Olu

The complete ban on commercial motorcycles, also known as Okadas, will take effect in two months, according to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu said this was necessary because motorcycles are being used for illegal activities. He was speaking at the launch of 500 First and Last Mile Buses (FLM) that will be deployed on Lagos’ inner roads.

Okada riders, according to Sanwo-Olu, lead to fatal accidents in the province.

The governor also urged anyone driving against traffic to stop because repeat offenders will lose their car and face a three-year prison sentence, while first-time offenders will face a one-year sentence.