Torrential rain claims 1 life, destroys 30 shops, in Kano

Torrential rain in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State on Thursday, claimed one life, destroyed 30 shops and several houses.

The heavy downpour, which started at about 4 pm lasted for over two hours, and was described as unprecedented in the area in over 20 years.

Chairman, Dambatta Local Government, Alhaji Idris Haruna Zago, who confirmed the incident, said a building collapsed as a result of the flooding and killed one of the occupants at Ungwar Markafi.

The areas affected by the rainfall, include Bakin Kasuwa, Abbatoir and the main town.

The rain came with heavy winds, leading to the collapse of some houses and shops.

Zago said: “Honestly, the loss of property is overwhelming, while a man died in the process.

”The Local Government can only do a little to support the victims, due to the paucity of funds at our disposal.”

According to him, many of the residents have been rendered homeless, due to the flood.

He appealed to the State Government for immediate support to alleviate the suffering in the community and urged philanthropists, not to relent in their efforts to come to the assistance of the affected victims.

