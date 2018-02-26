Toronto Fashion Academy unveiled Iyabo Ojo ambassador

Daily Times can tell you for free that Nollywood star actress Iyabo Ojo has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Toronto Fashion Academy which is stated to hold in Lagos next month, precisely from 9th to 14th of April, 2018.

According to Abi Goodsman the executive programme coordinator of OZ Consulting Firm Canada and Managing Director of OZ Management in Nigeria the idea to bring in this beautiful actress as their ambassador was for her sense of fashion

“We are talking fashion here and we need somebody who is very popular and also fashionable and we did not need to go far before we arrived on Iyabo Ojo. Apart that fact she is also a socialite and well known personality”

She speaks further on the event that is already talk of town among Lagosian as the event will be bringing a lot of people from Canada to Nigeria

“When we say Toronto Fashion Academy coming to Lagos, Nigeria, we are turning people passion into a lucrative career. So one could qualify for free internship in Toronto Canada by simply participate in the 7 days programme”

Abi whose company is into many other things also revealed in this chat with Daily Times that there will also be another show tagged ” Toronto Fashion academy student ” where the students in Nigeria higher institution could represent their colleges /universities for the maiden edition of international where overall winner will be in Canada for the Canada edition of International Fashion Encounter”



Ajibade Alabi