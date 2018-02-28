Top Socialite, Tunde Debasco, gets Federal Appointment!

Close ally of Ogun state governor, Otunba Babatunde Onakoya popularly known as Debasco have started sending congratulatory messages to one of the most respected politician cum socialite. The ever-busy APC chieftain was sworn in as the vice chairman of Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority by President Muhammed Buhari.

The socialite cum farmer turned politician said the appointment will spur him to do his best for the River Basin Authority. Meanwhile, he also said the success of this government depend on how stakeholders work together for common interest of Nigerians by shunning impunity.

Isaac Oguntoye