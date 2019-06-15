Top Socialite, Ndidi Pat. Ugwu Gives Back to the Less Privilege

Isaac Oguntoye

Sunday, June 8, 2019 was a memorable day in Georgia United State of America as Delta Ibo Women Association (DIWA) gathered friends, family and business associates from within and outside the state to support the less privilege initiative.

The convener and prime mover of the association, Ndidi Pat Ugwu, a social philanthropist whose heart of gold is second to none is using Delta IBO Association Women Initiative, a non-governmental organization to empower women and their children to become a better person within the society.

Without mincing words, Stone Ridge Event Center, Stone Mountain, Georgia was filled to the brim as the association held the inaugural and fundraising gala night tagged; Supporting the less privileged mothers and children through health.

The very articulate and industrious young woman is leaving no stone unturned as she invited top personalities both in the business, government and private sector to talk, educate, motivate and teach the women on new skills that will make them a better person within the society.

When the delectable lady of style was asked about her vision and mission, she said her mission is to put smile on women’s face irrespective of their challenges saying “What we do here is to empower women and to make sure every woman can stand on their own while helping the younger generation to believe in themselves.

We also want to help the girl child to know that, she can be a better person without selling her body. We raise fund for them, teach them how to acquire skills.’’ She concluded.