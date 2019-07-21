Ladedope Ladelokun, Lagos

It is not often that disc jockeys enjoy the limelight the way musicians do. However, Globacom-sponsored AfricanVoices on CNN International shifted the narrative a bit at the weekend as it features three outstanding African DJs as special guests on the programme.

The three DJs are DJ Dollar from Senegal, DJ Amine K from Morocco, and DJ Avneesh from Mauritius.

According to a statement by the digital transformation leader, DJ Dollar traverses the length and breadth of Africa playing music at high profile events. His long years as a professional disc jockey, music producer and mixer have molded him into an authority in latest trends in music productions and performances.

DJ Dollar is a celebrated Halifax entertainer and producer. He has also made a mark for himself by the ingenious ways he entertains his audience with a beautiful mix of lyrics and for blasting international airwaves with his electronic beats.

Equally an outstanding performer, DJ Avneesh is from the Indian Ocean Island of Mauritius. He has also recorded many terrific career highlights, including a performance on the Great Wall of China.

Finally, viewers will also watch Morocco-based DJ Amine K talk about his business on African Voices. He has established a reputation for giving his fans memorable nights filled with dancing and good house music.

He remains Morocco’s ambassador of music who has played for audiences at shows around the world. He prides himself on having a music principle rooted in the underground, with focus on quality dance floor experiences.

In music festivals across Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia, DJ Amin K has blended massive fun into his trade. He has performed alongside other notable disc jockeys including Mandy, Nick Warren, Lee Burridge and Gui Boratto.

African Voices is broadcast on CNN on Friday at 9.30a.m., with repeat editions on Saturday at 12.30 a.m., 4.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Other repeat broadcasts come up on Sunday at 5.00 a.m., 9.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. Viewers can also watch it at 5.30 a.m. on Monday and at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.