Top Female DJ

Inside cover: In the male world comes the Female Disc Jockey

Just like their male counterparts, they have carved a niche for theirselves in the entertainment industry, they shared the same stage with top notch male Disc Jockey that includes Dj Jimmy Jatt, Exclusive and a host of others; shows becomes boring the female DJs are yet to take position. They indeed knows the worth of pulling crowd and making them accept their choice of songs. In no particular other, MUTIAT ALLI ex-rays some of the top female DJ’s.

DJ Lambo

Olawanmi Okeryi, also known as DJ Lambogini is the personal DJ for Africa’s number one rapper M.I

Her story is simple. She started out her career as an OAP in Ray Power 100.5FM and then moved on to Rhythm 94.7 FM, also to Love 104.5 FM in Abuja before starting off as a DJ.

She taught herself how to DJ and officially started out as a DJ in 2009. She DJ’d at California lounge, Aramis and Oxygen club in Abuja and at other events and shows in Lagos, getting better each day till she met up with MI who thought she was dope. Presently she is his personal DJ and occasionally opens up for Award winning DJ, DJ Caise.

DJ Lambo is signed to Chocolate City and has done Mixtape and singles worthy of note among them is her latest production “The Motion” which features an all-female mix of Nigeria’s top acts such as Seyi Shay. Cynthia Morgan & Eva Alordiah. The tomboyish yet pretty DJ Lambo is a notable name in the world of Disk jockeying in Nigeria having DJ in Lagos and beyond.

DJ Nana



Young, vibrant and pretty Nanayat Abedoh is among the first of her kind in the female cadre of the art known as Disc Jockey (D.J.). Born May 14th 1990, the exceptional female DJ better known as DJ Nana has always stood out in all her endeavors in entertainment.

The Kogi State born lady attended Lea Saint Joseph Secondary School, Lagos from where she went on the study at the National Open University of Nigeria. Fortune smiled on her when she came out tops to win the first ever “Airtel/Barcaddi Cool FM DJ Competition” and from there went on to master the art of disc jockey under the tutelage of the Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt at Jimmy Jatt Inc.

DJ Cuppy



Talk of a female DJ who knows it all, DJ Cuppy sure plays her game well. Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is daughter of the Billionaire Owner of Forte Oil- Femi Otedola. She recently bagged a Master Certificate in Musicology at New York. Among many of her exploits is playing at MTV Africa Awards in Durban 2014.She once interned at Jay Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation INC.

Bursting onto the scene fully in 2014 after the completion of her Business and Economics degree at King’s College London, the pretty disc jockey had to struggle for two things; creating a personality that is not reliant on her father’s image, and also, getting the needed acceptance as a music entity.

DJ Switch



Winner of the first edition of XFACTOR Africa, Rapper Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka DJ Switch. She is a popular face when it comes to disc spinning in Nigeria. Not only is she hot in physique but also hot is spinning the disk. DJ switch is the official DJ for legendary act, 2Face Idibia

DJ Rosie



Thou based in Los Angeles, DJ Rosie is a famous named when it comes to Disk jockeying in Nigeria. She is nick named “Nigeria’s Sexiest DJ” and stays true to that tag. Talk of a DJ that is capable of helping you get down on the dance floor DJ Rosie is the deal.

DJ Toxiq

Gone are the days when Disc Jockeying is for men. DJ Toxiq is a producer, Artiste, Producer, who is currently the official DJ and producer to the artiste Lace and Frankie free of Dosage and Magic city record labels respectively. DJ Toxiq is a graduate of university of Port Harcourt where she used to play before rising to prominence. The multi-talented DJ sure knows her onions when it comes to making the dance floor go gaga crazy.