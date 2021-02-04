 Top 9 kidnapping states in Nigeria — Daily Times Nigeria

Top 9 kidnapping states in Nigeria

4th February 2021
by Ada Ada
Katsina, Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Niger, Ondo, Cross Rivers, Edo, and Rivers states are the top nine states with high cases of kidnapping.

Massive reactions have trailed a list by Shehu Sani containing nine states in Nigeria that have purportedly recorded the highest cases of kidnappings.

