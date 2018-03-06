The Top 7 Healthiest Winter Foods

Winter is typically the time when we tend to get lazy. We don’t want to engage into physical training, and it is easy to start eating junk food, which will result into gaining some extra pounds.

Extra weight is quite a tricky thing, it is way too easy to gain it, but it is extremely easy to lose it. You would feel lazy and fatigue whenever you think about physical training, and your extra pounds won’t go nowhere.

What’s next? Taking pills like ProbioSlim in order to lose weight? Well, if you check out reviews on products like that, you will easily find out that weight lose pills will do you more harm than good.

It may look kind of sad. Is there a way not to gain weight while remaining lazy during winter? Well, we have good news for you! There is a way that will allow you to not gain extra pounds without physically exhausting yourself.

Your ultimate choice is healthy winter food. First of all consuming winter foods will allow you to get all the benefits that nature has for you during winter, and you won’t risk gaining some extra weight. So, let’s get into the top seven healthiest winter foods and their benefits.

Spicy Green Soup

Nothing is better in warming you up and making you feel fool in winter than a hot soup. And the best thing is a Spicy Green Soup. The ingredients that you need are spinach leaves, one tomato, one onion, and a few green chilies.

Steam all the ingredients, then sieve them and add some salt and black pepper – powder is preferable, and you can enjoy the flavours of the Spicy Green Soup that works as a perfect winter meal that won’t make you gain any extra weight.

Spicy Tomato Soup

Yep, another soup! You need a few fresh tomatoes, one onion, garlic, a few green chilies, carrots, beetroot, and white-flowered gourd. Steam the ingredients, blend them and add salt, fresh mint and black pepper.

You can add basil leaves instead of mint. If you feel that it is not enough, you can add cooked rice noodles or wholegrain macaroni to your soup. Anyway, what you get is a perfect Spicy Tomato Soup that won’t make you fat and warm you in winter.

Warm Apple Tomato Soup

Yep, you are getting the idea, the soup is the best meal for the winter time. Moreover, this soup is way easier in cooking than the previous two. Take two apples and four tomatoes, and boil them together. Blend them together and add some salt, black pepper, and some relish. Here you go – a perfect Warm Apple Tomato Soup for your winter time.

Jaggery Nut Oatmeal

You need a healthy and warm breakfast during cold winter time. So, take jaggery pieces, put them to water. While waiting for them to melt, strain oats, then cook them with the sweetened water from jaggery pieces.

You should add more water, if you need. Add some butter and some chopped almonds or pistachios, and raisins to the properly cooked oats, and you get your perfect warm breakfast for the winter time.

Rice with Chicken or Eggs

Take eggs or chicken, or both. Steam some rice and keep is aside. Then heat some oil in a frying pan and add some mustard seed, and when they start splatter, add green chilies, garlic, ginger, sliced carrots, boiled eggs or/and boiled chicken fillet cubes.

Don’t forget to add salt, red chili and black pepper powder. After that, mix the ingredients properly, add some rice, and cook for five minutes. Then dress it with oil that appeals to you, and voila – Rice with Chicken and/or Eggs.

Warm Bean Salad

Take red kidney beans and steam them. Than fry mustard seeds with olive oil in a pan, and remove the pan from the heater when the seeds start splattering.

Then add curry leaves, ginger and garlic pastes, green chilies, green peas, and boiled potato. Add salt and black paper powder and voila – Warm Bean Salad.

Pork Tenderloins with Roasted Peaches

Take bread, six 1 pound pork tenderloins, five peaches or nectarines, mixed greens, feta cheese, orange juice, and soy sauce. You would also need honey, olive oil, sea salt, rosemary, and ground black pepper.

Spread bread on the baking sheet, put it in the oven and toast it. Mix orange juice, soy sauce, olive oil and honey with salt and pepper, in the large bowl. Then add the bread into the mixture.

After that, coat tenderloins with the mixture, put them in the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Stuff the peaches or nectarines with feta and honey, and put them in the oven, and bake them for 20 to 25 minutes.