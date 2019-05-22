Tonto Dikeh rewards social media troll with N50k

Doosuur Iwambe

Controversial Noollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has rewarded a social media troll who had insulted her severally in the past with a token of N50, 000 as gift.

This generous and unexpected deed done by the celebrity popularly addressed as ‘’mama King’’ by her fans caught the attention of her fans.

The who took to her Instagram page wrote, ‘bully’ begged the celebrity for money’’.

Upon stumbling on the comment, Tonto taunted the individual for asking for money despite all the insults he or she regularly hurled at her.

Then, she asked the person to send an account number. When Tonto sent the account number, the troll extended her appreciation to the actress.

Some fans have reacted to what Tonto Dikeh did for this troll saying, “I love your heart, honestly I felt stupid for insulting you too, but I just realized how cool and cute your heart is,

the truth is no one really understands you, no one care to reason with you, no one knows the pain you pass through, no one knows what it feels like, all the society do is Condemn instead of giving you a listening ear, you’re a strong woman may God bless you and give you all the happiness you lost, I love you”.