Tonto Dikeh allegedly issued death threat to Lagos socialite

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is in the news again for yet another series of dramatic events.

Dikeh, known for her series of controversies has been allegedly accused of death threats by a Lagos socialite who shared incriminating snapshots of chats where she said she would kill him if she got the opportunity.

The socialite, known as Babatunde Rufai who owns the Wear It All clothing brand took to his Instagram page to share a chat Tonto had alleged had with Adepeju Olukokun of Kokunfoundation, where she made a threat on his life.

The chat apparently started after Kokun had posted an advert of Tunde’s store on his Instagram page. Tunde also added that he has contacted his lawyers and decide to make the chat public because of his own safety.