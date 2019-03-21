Tonto Dike became pregnant three months after we met, says Churchill Adekunle

Nigeria’s screen goddess Tonto Dike became pregnant three months after she and her former husband Churchill Adekunle met at a nightclub in Ikeja Lagos.



According to an interview published by a blogger Azuka Ogujiuba Wednesday, Adekunle revealed this why stating the reason why his marriage with the Nollyw0od star crashed.

“We broke up in 2016 at a house I newly acquired for my mother in Lekki, Lagos State. I never laid my hands on her. I have never done that in my life before. She made up those things to discredit my philanthropic works.

“I am from a proper disciplined Yoruba home. I was well trained and brought up under the fear of God. Marriage isn’t by force and so I encourage the entire public to shun the baseless sponsored social media propaganda which the actress has continued to fuel,” he said.

According to him, it was Tonto Dike’s penchant to run to the public with false allegation of domestic violence and other abuses that contributed to the collapse of their marriage.

“The marriage was plagued with several frivolous claims of falsity, ranging from domestic violence to false allegations.”

“I met Tonto at my brother’s birthday party back in 2014, and she became pregnant three months after we met. When I met Tonto, I was already one of the most successful young millionaires in Africa,” Adekunle said.

The news of crisis in the marriage of Tonto Dike and Churchill Adekunle was first made public in February 2017, barely one year and six of their union.