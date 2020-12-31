Toni &Tosin foundation celebrates with over 600 deaf and hearing impaired children

By Mutiat Alli, Lagos

The deaf community in Nigeria is one of the fortunate few to be ending an otherwise tumultuous year on a high note, thanks to the Toni and Tosin Foundation who celebrated Christmas with over 600 deaf and hearing impaired children across the country by distributing gifts, school supplies as well as food and drinks to students and pupils in 3 schools for the deaf.

The Christmas celebrations took place in Christian Mission School for the Deaf, Ibadan, Ajofa Special Education Foundation for the Deaf, Mowe and the Kwara State School for Special Needs, Ilorin.

The Toni and Tosin Foundation is a charitable organisation based in the UK set up to bring hope to the Deaf community in Nigeria and to positively transform the lives of Deaf children.

It was recently set up by Oyin Kalejaiye, a Mother of 3 boys including identical twin boys who were born profoundly deaf.

The challenges she has faced as well as the whole experience with raising her twin boys, Toni and Tosin, inspired her to start the foundation.

Speaking on the mission of the foundation, Kalejaiye disclosed that its core value is to support and empower the Deaf and Hearing Impaired in Nigeria and remove barriers, create opportunities and help the Deaf and Hearing Impaired in the Nigerian society to succeed and thrive.

It is however pertinent to note that the foundation builds its value around six agendas that includes empowerment of Deaf children and their families through the ‘Adopt a Deaf Child’ project where partners/supporters will contribute funds to provide proper care and education for Deaf or Hearing Impaired Children, Parenting support and mentoring for parents/carers, Funds and resources for education, specialist provisions and inclusion within mainstream provisions to ensure excellent holistic education for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired child, Communication aids including specialist equipment (hearing aids, cochlear implants) and specialist support like audiology, speech and language therapy etc to mention amongst others.