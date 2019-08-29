The Super Falcons of Nigeria have taken a big step forward in their Tokyo 2020 Olympics African qualifying first round fixture against Algeria with a 2-0 victory over the Algerians in the first leg in North Africa on Wednesday night.

Due to absence of foreign-based players, Head Coach Thomas Dennerby had taken only home-based professionals to the battlefield in Blida, the foreign-based players out due to club commitments.

however, the foreign based players absence, proved an opportunity for the home girls to make a statement.