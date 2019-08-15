Toke Makinwa who was present at Toyin Abraham’s baby shower which took place weeks ago, has also congratulated the Nollywood actress on the birth of her son with her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The media personality in her congratulatory post, recounted how Toyin Abraham took charge of her journey and was so determined to give herself a better ending than her beginning. According to Toke Makinwa, the new mother struck rock bottom but didn’t stay down or let that define her.

She wrote;

Joy does come in the morning…Of all the roles I’ve watched you play till date, my favorite has to be the one where you woke up one morning and turned your life around. You took your pain and gave it purpose,

you took charge of your journey and was so determined to give you a better ending than your beginning and I thank the Lord for granting your very heart desires T. You’ve hit rock bottom,

you didn’t stay down or let that define you, you rose higher. You are the bravest and I rejoice with you today as we will rejoice always. Congratulations @toyin_abraham on everything, a rose, is still a ROSE and baby girl the best times of your life is here. Can’t wait to love on our little prince, our baby is here