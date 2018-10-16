Togolese arrested for sexually abusing minors in Lagos

A 31-year-old Togolese, Dominic Samson, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling teenagers between ages 13 and 15 in the Ejigbo area of the state.

The suspect who lives at No. 28 Olusesan street, Ejigbo met his waterloo after he had defiled a 15-year-old neighbour’s daughter girl.

The survivor had told her father of the act and the father had on October 8th, 2018 reported a case of defilement to the Ejigbo Police Division.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Division launched an investigation into the allegation and found the suspect culpable.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti who confirmed the arrest of the suspect said, “Based on the complaint, the DPO, a female officer, with extensive training in children and women rights, interrogated the victim and she confirmed the report.

“She confirmed that the suspect did not only defile her but sodomised her by having anal sexual intercourse with her. She further revealed that she was not the only victim of the suspect’s indecent sexual behaviour. She named five other victims who are within 13 to 15 years age bracket.

“All the victim’s except the sixth had been identified interrogated and their statements recorded. The girls revealed that the suspect sometimes bring all of them together in one room for an orgy and thereafter give them a cash reward of fifty Naira each.

“The five survivors had been taken to the Mirabel Centre where the Doctor’s report confirmed that the victim’s were indeed defiled as alleged.”

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal who also spoke on the development once again admonishes parents to be mindful of their children as that is the only panacea to the rising cases of sexual exploitation and abuse of children.