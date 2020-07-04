Jamie Vardy has made history by stamping his name on the Premier League 100-goal club.

The former England striker moved to 21 goals this season and 101 strikes overall in England’s top flight by finding the back of the net twice during a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.



The Premier League break brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Vardy was stewing on 99 goals for some time, but now he can count himself amongst illustrious company.



Tapping into an open net from Harvey Barnes’ square-ball means that Vardy has achieved something that only 29 players have, including Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.