To take rightful place, Igbo’s must change situation

David Umahi of Ebonyi state and the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, on Tuesday there is need for Ndigbo in diaspora to return home and invest towards economic development of the region.

The two Igbo leaders, spoke in Abakaliki on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Ebonyi Business Forum, said the way and manner Ndigbo continued to overlook the investment opportunities abound in the zone was partly responsible for the slow pace of economic development in the region.

Daily Times understands that the leaders insisted that the situation must change if the region was ready to take its rightful place in the country.

Speaking on the business opportunities in Ebonyi State, Umahi noted that his administration had made efforts in repositioning the state to welcome and accommodate all kinds of investors in the state.

He said, “Ebonyians and Ndigbo in general should visit and invest in any sector of their interest. All the necessary environments that aided the growth of businesses have been provided in the state.”

“But during the elections, they are reminded that Lagos is not their father’s land. When things like that happen, it reminds you that you come from somewhere; and the need to go home. We have to develop Alaigbo, and turn it into what Catalonian is to Spain, and what Berlin is to Germany,”

He said, “It is said a good wealth is the one that reaches home. I am aware that Igbo registered voters in Lagos are more than three million people.