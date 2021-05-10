TMY Records, the next miracle in Nigeria’s music industry – Ajayi Solomon, CEO

By Mutiat Alli

Ajayi Solomon, the CEO of Emerging Music Record Label, TMY Records has reiterated the company’s readiness to take the Nigerian music industry to a higher level.

Ajayi who has over the years been signed to different record labels said he was motivated to kick start a professional company based on his sour experiences.

“It was a big challenge for me jumping from one record label to another, due to poor financial strength to boost my talent on the part of the company.

It was these challenges that motivated me to establish TMY Record Label.

Tmy record will concentrate on all genres of music, because music is spirit.

We don’t know which genre is the next to lead the industry. That is why we are open for all genres.”

He stated further, “Many label spring up and hardly stand the test of time.

However, I believe that this time all professional moves have been made by TMY Record so no going back. We are the next miracle in the industry.”

TMY Records will officially launch into the Nigerian music industry with Specdo’s New EP, titled Ginger.

Although the record label has been in existence for almost a decade and the brain behind Specdo’s music in the industry, the label is ready to welcome all young, creative artistes to into the family.

No doubt, the brand TMY which is an abbreviation for Tree Money Yard has different branches; TMY Digital Media, TMY Radio, now TMY records.

Asked what next should fans expect from the brand, Ajayi revealed further, “the dream of Tree money yard empire is to own media companies.

In fact, the dreams are being accomplished one after the other. Fans should be expecting TMY TV from us pretty soon.”