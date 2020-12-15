TK kicks off Ayinla Omowura’s biopic film — Daily Times Nigeria

By Mutiat Alli

Known for his unique style of storytelling, veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani better known as TK has embarked on the shooting of a biopic film in honor of late Apala music icon, Ayinla Omowura forty years after his death.

Kelani gave an hint on the project, when he took to his Instagram page to reveal the idea behind the concept.

Kelani said the ideation for the biopic refused to die despite the effects of COVID-19 on the world.

“The ideation or obsession which gives birth to this story lasted more than three years and refused to die despite twists and turns including the covid-19 pandemic,” he noted.

Speaking further Kelani said, “This is an important but unusual film by many standards.”

Already, the filming for Omowura’s biopic has kicked off with the crew, equipment, and cast already in the Abeokuta location base.

Omowura churned out several tracks to preach against bad leadership, fornication, and other ill acts in society.

The late Apala singer was born in 1933 in Itoko, Abeokuta, Ogun state. He was stabbed to death during a brawl in his hometown in 1980.