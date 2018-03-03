Tjan takes RNB to another level with ‘Sotey’

……features DMW act, Mayorkun

Having made an impact in the music scene with his unique style of music; Tijani Olasunmbo Fowosere popularly known as Tjan has within a short period of emergence in the music scene carved an envious niche for himself with a growing array of fans and soulful songs that keep both the young and old ever gyrating. From Aduke, Meji, Your Smile amongst others, the Te Group Nigeria limited act took it a bit higher this time as he features DMW act, Mayorkun on his brand new single ‘Sotey’.

Read Also: Labzy Lawal set to release ‘Mix It’ featuring Tjan

With Sotey, Tjan takes it a notch higher with this soul soothing record fusing RNB and classical Pop together. The release of Sotey was Tjan’s perfect birthday gift to his teaming fans.

He is currently been managed by Kbee promo world.