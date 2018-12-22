Tiwa Savage, Kiss Daniel, Davido, Burna Boy others top DailyTimes Biggest Artists of 2018

Tiwa Savage the queen of Afrobeats music recently released the single titled ‘One’ as the year-ends. Tiwa who has quite a number of achievements in 2018 released the popular hit ‘Lova Lova’ which gained over 12million streams. We can therefore comfortably say she deserves some accolades for making our feets and voice active in 2018. Solidifying her prominence as one of the top artists, Tiwa Savage’s timing cannot be any better as 2018 whines down with her stage performances and leg work on stage as seen on her Instagram handle.Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name, Burna Boy, is a Nigerian Afro fusion singer and songwriter. Burna Boy came through 2018 with banging Afrobeat songs like “On The Low“, Prior to this new single, “Gbona” this is still buzzing heavily on the street and also getting great number of streams and airplays. Could it be the release of the album with the realest sounds that got him on this list? We’ll find out in 2019. Outside (2018)TripleM G Afrobeat superstar, Augustine Miles Kelechukwu also known as Tekno has been in the news lately as regards to his health challenges. Tekno’s management team led by Ubi Franklin had called on Nigerians and the to pray for him as his vocal box had been damaged due to his failing health. Prior to this, the talented artist came through with a brand new single titled “On You“. The Jogodo crooner featured in “Iwa” by Phyno where he tries to find out from his woman if she will be there for him at his worst because he is ready to go any length to put the expensive things and designers On her. This serial hit maker has been amazing in 2018. We hope he recovers fully soon enough.Davido is an American-born Nigerian recording artist. this serial hit maker is the recipient of 2 BET Awards, a Kora Award, a Channel O Music Video Award, a Ghana Music Award, a Nigeria Music Video Award, 2 MTV Africa Music Awards, 2 African Muzik Magazine Awards, 5 The Headies Awards, 7 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and 2 Dynamix All Youth Awards. What else could we expect from a guru with 42 awards and 87 Nominations? Davido has become the first international act nominee to receive his award live on stage during the main Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards. Davido’s Instagram handle has become a reality TV as his feeds go live and true. His 2018 hits include singles such as “Nwa Baby” and the recently released “Wonder Woman” which praises strong women who have made it in their various endeavors. Other hits include “AZA” and his play in Dremo’s “Kpa” and Kizz Daniel’s “One Ticket” which still dominates the speakers.Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter whose contribution to the Nigerian Music Industry has earned him several achievements. He is the recipient of two BET Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, one MTV Europe Music Award, four MTV Africa Music Awards, two SoundCity MVP Awards, three MOBO Awards, six The Headies Awards, two Channel O Music Video Awards, six Nigeria Entertainment Awards, two Ghana Music Awards, two Dynamix All Youth Awards, two City People Entertainment Awards, and a Future Award. In addition, he has been nominated five times at the MTV Europe Music Awards, three times at the American Music Awards, four times at the World Music Awards, and once at the Grammy Awards. Moreover, he received an ASCAP plaque for his songwriting contributions to Drake’s “One Dance”. To begin a trend, Wizkid brought on board Duncan Mighty to make some magic and you bet! They made “Fake Love”. “Immediately” came and took over, more and more sounds aired and then came the most anticipated song from the stable of Starboy Records, “Gucci Snake” featuring the Shaku Shaku master, Slimcase. Wizkid served it hot in 2018 with the successful release of his double singles “Fever” and “Master Groove“. So, from DJ Spinall’s viral “Nowo” to Skepta’s anthemic “Energy (Stay Far Away)”, you must agree that Wizkid was hot in 2018.Tobechukwu Victor Okoh also known as Peruzzi is a Nigerian singer and song writer under the Davido Music Worldwide record label. His 2018 singles are “Run Am”, “Head Shot” , “Mata” and “Tatashe” However, he featured in Tu-Face’s hit sing “Amaka”, AZA, and other hits in 2018. These songs kept him relevant and soughed for with his D’banj-like vibe.Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu simply known as Duncan Mighty, is a Nigerian musician, singer, and music producer. Though his musical style demonstrates a high-level of genre versatility, it is also heavily influenced by the sounds and culture of his people as most of his songs are sung in his native Ikwerre dialectof Igbo language. His last album “The Certificate” dropped in 2016 and this artist has been on the low since then. His sudden resurfacing in 2018 took the industry by surprise as he became the most sought after artist. Bracket had him featured in “Chinelo”, Masterkraft had him on “Low Waist” ft. Flavour, Ceeza Milli had him on “Sabi”, DJ Xclusive had him on “Gimme Love”, Mavin’s Reekado Banks had him on “Bio Bio”, DMW had him on “Aza” ft. Davido and Peruzzi, afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage had him on the popular hit, “Lova Lova”, Wizkid had him on “Fake Love”. Let’s see what goes down in 2019. Will he keep up or fade out again?Folarin Falana aka Falz TheBahdGuy is a Nigerian singer, rapper, actor, and songwriter. In May 2018, Falz released a music video titled “This Is Nigeria” which was inspired by Childish Gambino’s “This is America”. It highlighted Nigerian issues including corruption and bribery. This gained massive airplay, streams, speculations and criticism. Other 2018 singles include, the sweet boy anthem, ”Sweet Boy” and “Child of the World”. Besides ” Foreign” by Simi featuring Falz, there is also “Lekki” which features Odunsi, Ajebutter22 & Falz and M.I Abaga which did well in the year. On September 1, 2018, Falz won “Best Supporting Actor” at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for his role as Quam in Tope Oshin Ogun’s movie New Money, becoming the first Nigerian musician to have won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards twice. This is about the music industry and not the movies but for an award winning actor, Falz has done well to leave a hit in 2018.Okafor Uchenna Victor, popularly known as Mr Real is a Nigerian artist who has been churning out great songs since he forayed into music. Mr Real released the ever- gyrating street anthem “Legbegbe” which put him in the spotlight for the first time. He recently signed a recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa. His singles and some features in 2018 include “Overload” ft Mr Eazi & Slimcase, “Allow Me” ft Solidstar, “Masun” ft Jaywon, Idowest and Ichaba, “Issa Banger” ft D’banj, Slimcase, “Sisi” ft DJ Neptune, Small Doctor and Pasuma, “Normal Level” ft DJ Nana and Zoro.Oluwafemi Oladapo Oke-Eko is a Nigerian songwriter and performer born in Lagos, and popularly known as Slimcase. He won the 2018 Nigeria Hype Award’s Best Street Act and was nominated by The Headies as Best Street-Hop Artiste of 2018. He has featured in 2018 bangers like “Shempe” ft DJ Xclusive and Mz Kiss, “Gucci Snake” by Wizkid and more. His singles include In the year 2018 include “Shawa Shawa”, “Shepeteri”, “Otunba Lamba”, “Upper, Maro” and “Kalamo”. The street accepted this talent with open arms and he ‘always’ delivers!Innocent Ujah Idibia known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. This name is no news in the entertainment industry. Idibia has represented Nigeria and Africa as a whole. In 2018, he released an undeniable hit titled “Amaka”. This hit dominated the airwaves and topped the playlists. This track features DMW’s Perruzi Vibes who presents sweet melodies to adone his tracks. This singular hit is one of the most downloaded Nigerian songs of 2018.This list would have been incomplete without Olamide Adedeji also known as Olamide Baddo or Baddosneh. 2018 has been quite a year of productivity for this recording artist and street star as he released sounds like “Science Student”, “Motigbana”, “Criteria”, “Logba Logba”, “See Mary, See Jesus” and just recently, “Poverty Die”. He was nominated for the Headies award category of Best Street-Hop Artiste, Artiste of the Year, Best Rap Album, Song of the Year and The Headies’ Viewer’s Choice 2018. “Science Student” left the street testing their shaku shaku steps as “Motigbana” remained on replay. Olamide was also in the news earlier this year for his single “See Mary, See Jesus”. The hit was accused of mocking the christain catholic religion.“Oluwa magbegbe mi, I want all this money, I no wan take the same step wey I take last year wey no work for me oh…. ” If you know that, then you know Victor AD who captured the story of a hustling Nigerian in his 2018 hit, ‘Wetin We Gain”. The young star also recently released the video to another amazing single “No Idea”. This video quickly drew the attention of fans and lovers of aesthetics who could notice the beautiful face of upcoming Nigerian model, Adesanya Olajumoke (the bride in the storyline). We look forward to Victor’s progress in the year to come.Teniola Apata is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, drummer and rapper. Fondly called Teni the entertainer or Teni Makanaki. Signed to Dr. Dolor Entertainment, the askamaya crooner seems to be making careful and judicious use of her time in the spotlight. Teniola has been Popular this year for hit songs like ‘Case’ and ‘Shake am’. Besides being featured, fans have taken to her Instagram handle to comment her for her performances at shows and viberant display of affection for music. Teniola won Rookie of the Year Award in the Headies, 2018.Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now “Kizz Daniel” is a Nigerian recording artist, performer and entertainer best known for his chart-topping single “Woju” and his critically acclaimed song, “Yeba”. With singles and hits from his album “No Bad Songz” released in 2018, Kizz Daniel had kept the speakers busy with “4days” and “No Do” which gained massive airplay, “Ghetto”, and among others, “One Ticket” featuring Davido. “One Ticket” remains a trending hit that doesn’t seem to be leaving our play lists anytime soon.1. Olamide Ft. Wizkid – Kana 2. 2face Ft. Peruzzi – Amaka 3. Davido – Nwa Baby 4. Mayorkun – Posh 5. Olamide- Science Student 6. Victor AD – Wetin We Gain 8. Olamide – Motigbana 9. Burna Boy – Ye 10. Davido – Assurance 11. Olamide – Logba Logba 12. Terri – Bia 13. Tiwa Savage – Lova Lova 14. Reekado Bank Ft. Duncan Mighty – Bio Bio 15. Idowest Ft. Davido – Ji Masun 16. So Mi So – Wande Cole 17. Naira Marley – ‘Issa Goal’ feat. Olamide and Lil Kesh 18. Able God – Chinko Ekun, Zlatan Ibile, Lil Kesh 19. Doncan Mighty Ft. Wizkid – Fake Love 20. Tekno – Jogodo 21. Mr. Real – Legbegbe 22. Adekunle Gold- Ire 23. Teni – Case 24. Wizkid Ft. Terri, Ceeza Milli & Spotless- ‘Soco’ 25. Mystro, Wizkid – Nowo