Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Pop diva, Tiwa Savage sent hundreds of her fans into frenzy on the streets of Lagos when she treated them to the premiere of her new single entitled, 49-99.

Powered by foremost African music streaming platform, Boomplay and Universal Music Group, the free show took place right under the popular Obalende Bridge located in Eti-Osa, Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The premiere was the Lagos leg of the global release of her first single which premiered earlier in London and New York. This comes few months after she signed a major exclusive international recording deal with Universal Music Group.

According to Tosin Sorinola, Head of Marketing Boomplay, “ Getting behind Tiwa Savage for this event was a no-brainer as she’s one of the most celebrated female acts in Africa while Boomplay is also the #1 music streaming platform in Africa. Thus, a win-win connection for both parties.”

“As a platform with over 54 million users globally and 7 million tracks which is expected to grow to 12 million by the end of 2019, we believe that we are in the position to partner with as many artistes as possible in order to encourage creatives and gradually build a buying culture amongst the music community in general,’ Sorinola added.

Wearing her diva attitude like a costume, the singer waltzed out of a Lagos BRT Bus parked behind the stage singing to the blast of her single, ‘All Over.’

Her grand entrance made the crowd go gaga. Numbering several hundreds, the ecstatic crowd suspended their day’s activity and trooped out to the out-door space. Others craned their necks from the twin over-head bridge to catch a piece of the action.

Much to the satisfaction of the crowd who kept asking for more, she went on to perform other singles such as her collabo song with Reekardo Banks, ‘Ello Baby,’ ‘Ma Lo,’ and ‘Diet’ among others.

To underscore the importance of the event, Tiwa Savage said: “As an artiste, I cannot shy away from the people. It was very important to me to connect with them and let them know how important they are to my growth as an artiste.”

Earlier, Tiwa Savage had joined executives of Ikoyi/Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA) including Chairman, Honourable Fuad Atanda-Lawal next-door at an empowerment event to present financial donations to over 600 beneficiaries mainly market men and women.