Tiwa Savage, Asisat Oshoala, CeeC, Kemi Adetiba Others Come Together To Showcase The Power Of Women

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Tiwa Savage, Dakore Egbuso–Akande, Tonto Dikeh, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor–Suleiman and Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) have just been announced as lead acts in Amstel Malta’s new campaign to celebrate the Power of Women.

The new campaign which seeks to highlight how women are living their best lives while excelling in their various fields no matter their profession or background also features Super Falcon players; other Super Falcons players Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, and Tochukwu Oluehi.

With this unique insight, Nigeria’s number one premium malt brand, Amstel Malta has launched a campaign to showcase the power of women with an undiluted approach, themed, “We’ve Got Balls.”

Through an all-female led video ad campaign, Amstel Malta casts the spotlight on the remarkable role of women in society. The campaign showcases its stars being in command of their territories, unapologetically living their best lives and not being confined to what society makes room for.

Speaking on the campaign, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, NB Plc. Ngozi Nkwoji said: “Amstel Malta is reaching out through this campaign to the greatness in the heart of every Nigerian woman, young or old.

Women have played pivotal roles in Nigeria’s history, and Amstel Malta issues a rallying call for women everywhere to rediscover their voice, be inspired and to find new motivation and zest for living.”

“The release of this campaign is also timely as Amstel Malta hopes to cheer the Nigerian Super Falcons on to victory in France as they prepare for the Women’s World Cup in June. We are solidly behind them and we celebrate them,” she concluded.

The star-studded campaign features Tiwa Savage Tonto Dikeh, Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee C), Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor – Suleiman, and Dakore Egbuson who need no introduction as their reputations, illustrious works, and dominant personalities precede them.



With features from some members of Nigeria’s national female team, the campaign highlights the hard work and resolve the ladies put into their craft.

Asisat Oshoala is a distinguished footballer who plays for Spanish Side FC Barcelona Femeni in the Primera Division as a forward Professional Footballer.