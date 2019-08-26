The Southern Taraba Youth Forum has refuted claims in some quarters that the Tiv ethnic group in the state have been politically marginalized by other ethnic nationality in the zone.

The group, at a press briefing in Jalingo at the weekend, claimed that sponsors of such messages were out to smear the good relationship between the Jukuns and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Spokesman of the group, Dodo Danlami, who read from a prepared text, however said they are giving a seven -day ultimatum for the reopening of roads, which they allegedly claim have been closed by the Tivs.

He stated that “the Tivs have never been politically marginalized in Taraba state. Rather, the Tivs are the most fortunate ethnic group. To mention just a few, Gbaondo Hitler and Dooga Gbashi have been elected into the House of Representatives and as the representative of Donga constituency in the Taraba state House of Assembly.

“Similarly, many Tiv people have been appointed into political positions under the administration of Governor Darius Ishaku and other past administration, such as Rebecca Manasseh as commissioner, David Orbee Orchiv, Justin Adagi and Samson Tor Musa as special advisers at different timelines.

“On accusation that Tiv sons and daughters are denied indigeneship, we are curious as to how Tivs have secured admissions into higher institutions, employments into federal and state services if they were denied such.

“It is unfortunate that the Tiv whose students at the Federal University, Wukari constitute about 60 per cent and a sizeable number of academic and non-academic staff of the institution, are the ones agitating for its relocation because of their unexplained hatred for the Kwararafa Kingdom.

“This forum therefore, appeals to government and security agencies to clamp down heavily on all persons found to be frustrating the peace efforts, whether they are Jukuns, Tivs or any other group of persons as we consider them criminals and do not represent their ethnicity with their evil behaviours.”

Responding to the allegations, President General of the Tiv Cultural and Social Association in Taraba state, Goodman Dahida denied allegations that roads in the state were blocked by the Tivs.