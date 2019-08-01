By Our reporter

Two people have been confirmed dead while others sustained various degress of injury following ethnic clash by Tivs and Jukuns of Benue and Taraba states.

As a result of the effects of the confrontation, Benue State Government on Wednesday started the evacuation of its indigenes who are students of the Federal University, Wukari in Taraba State.

The evacuation was approved by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abubakar Kundiri, on Wednesday who also ordered the immediate closure of the school.

This was due to allegations of abduction and killing of some students and a member of staff of the university. The students had earlier embarked on protest on Wednesday when they heard the stories.

“This follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along the Wukari-Katsina Ala Road on Tuesday.

“Students are directed to vacate the hostels and the university premises before 12noon on Wednesday,” a statement signed for the Vice Chancellor stated.