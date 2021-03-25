Tinubu’s visit, donation in Katsina political, Group alleges

A group, Omoluabi Coalition has alleged that Wednesday’s visit and donation by former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to victims of fire outbreak at a market in Katsina State are politically inclined.

In a press release signed by its Director-General, Engr. Seye Karounwi, the group on Thursday noted that the visit by Tinubu to sympathize with victims of the inferno smacks of currying the political favour of electorate in the north ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Omoluabi Coalition noted that the sympathy visit to persons in far away Katsina is contrary to the prism of ‘charity beginning at home’, which is at the root of Yoruba’s ethos.

“Asiwaju Tinubu turned blind eye to a similar crisis at the Sasha Market in Ibadan, Oyo State or the recent fire outbreak at the Akesan Market in Oyo township, but jumped into a long journey to Katsina State ‘to sympathize with the victims and to be his brothers’ keeper.’

“We cannot but conclude that the purpose of Asiwaju Tinubu’s visit to Katsina is firmly rooted in politics, and has nothing to do with philanthropy.

The group rather described the visit as one of Tinubu’s adventure of seeking acceptance from political establishments from the north.

“We recall his paux pas during the murder of daughter of former leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti. We also recall his denigration of traditional rulers in Osun State during the last governorship election in that state. He has done it time and again.

“Ordinarily, we hold nothing against him pursuing his political interest for whatever it is worth. But we denounce his penchant for abandoning and compromising on Yoruba’s interest because of his selfish political ambition.

“As a group, we sympathize with victims of the fire outbreak at Katsina market and other markets across Nigeria. What we denounce is a politician who seeks to play politics on the misery of other people.,” the statement said.