With love, affection, care and understanding with which Seyi and wife paddle the canoe of their union, they make marriage look so simple and very great.

While the marriage is growing, the lovebirds are also not static as individuals but making great impression in the field they have both chosen to ply their trades.

Seyi and Layal, are presently over the moon. The great mood is not unconnected with the fact that their marriage turned three days ago and expectedly, they are excited just as they have been at receiving end of congratulatory messages from family, friends and well wishers.

Tinubu and his mixed-race wife, Layal, got married in 2016 at a destination wedding in Italy.

Their wedding festivities which kicked off at the palace of Lagos monarch, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, had in attendance the political elite in Nigeria.

President Mohammadu Buhari who was not physically present didn’t fail to send his best wishes and congratulatory message to identify with the couple.