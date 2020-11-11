Tinubu welcomes abolition of state pension laws, urges APC members to imitate

Bola Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos, has welcomed the abolition of state pension laws, Daily Times gathered.

This was in response to the decision made on Tuesday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the 2021 budget presentation to the legislature, that a bill on the abrogation of the law would be sent to the House of Assembly in a few weeks.

On Wednesday, Tinubu urged others, with specific reference to All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalists, to do the same.

“Congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu over the Y2021 budget which he appropriately christened” Budget of Rekindled Hope”, he tweeted.

“This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State.

“In particular, I would also like to commend the Governor for the plan to commence the repeal of the Pension Law giving pension packages to former governors and their deputies.

“This is a bold and courageous move by Mr. Governor and I wholeheartedly support him. I encourage all APC loyalists to do the same.”

In 2007, Tinubu signed the law towards the end of his two-term tenure.

