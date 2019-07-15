By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has cautioned Nigerians not to politicize or give ethnic colouration to the gruesome murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, daughter of Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

Rather than using the unfortunate incidence to advance any political agenda and ethnic divisiveness, Tinubu said the situation calls for a sober reflection on how to put an end to such gruesome killings of innocent souls across the length and breadth of the country.

The former Lagos state governor in a condolence letter to the Afenifere leader during a visit to his Ondo residence on Saturday, urged everyone to be weary of what they say about the incident so as not to further deepen the Pa Fadoranti’s grief over the loss of a cherished daughter.

“Unfortunately, some people are eagerly trying to use this tragedy to advance their political agenda. I sincerely regret such behaviour for it is wrong and out of place. It does not fit the moment. This is a time for consolation and genuine condolence.

“Everyone loves and supports you. I am sure that no effort will be spared in identifying the assailants and bringing them to full justice,” he said in the letter.

Tinubu however, promised that the federal government will set in motion security apparatus to unravel the perpetrators of the heinous crime, insisting that “I have been assured by government and law enforcement authorities that the perpetrators of this terrible act will be apprehended and face the brunt of the law for what they have committed.

“We have faith that justice will indeed be done. But, we must seek more than this. All of us who love you must also work together to honour Funke’s life by taking concrete steps to make sure such attacks do not continue to occur against the innocent and the peaceful.”

Relishing memories of his friendship with the departed soul, he added that “Funke was an amiable and good soul who did and meant no harm to anyone. Like her father, she exemplified the best traits of our people.

“It is senseless and extremely painful that such a fine human being would be attacked by armed assailants while she was travelling with family members along the Akure-Ore Road.

“Funke and I shared a happy and close relationship. We regularly exchanged ideas and advice to each other. We could speak to each other freely and honestly because of mutual respect that described our relationship. These talks enriched me. I shall miss them.”

Condoling Pa Fasoranti to take solace in God, Tinubu said “I shall always treasure the relationship we had and will hold these memories in remembrance for I see myself as your son who respects and admires you deeply. It is from this wellspring of affection and emotion that I write this letter.

“I too have lost a precious child. I have a sense of what you are going through. Words are insufficient to express my innermost sentiments at this moment. All I can say is that my fervent prayer is for God to extend His divine hand in order to lend the comfort to you and the Fasoranti and Olakunrin families that only He can provide.

“May God give you the strength and solace to carry on Papa.”