Tinubu, strong pillar of our democracy, says Gov Abiodun

Abiodun Taiwo Abeokuta



Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a strong pillar of Nigeria’s democracy.



Abiodun, in a congratulatory message sent to Tinubu on his 69th birthday on Monday, extolled the virtues of the former governor as a bridge-builder and vanguard of the Nigeria Project.



The Governor noted that Tinubu’s new age should not be counted in calendar years but in the number of leaders he had nurtured as well as the many lives he had impacted.



According to him, Tinubu’s noticeable imprints in a wide range of human endeavours remain reference points.



Prince Abiodun said, “The occasion of your 69th birthday today, March 29, 2021, provides me another opportunity to express gratitude to Almighty Allah (SWT) and to convey the very warm felicitations of my family, the Government, and the good people of Ogun State to you on this auspicious attainment. Congratulations, Asiwaju!



“Your Excellency, your new age cannot be counted in calendar years and accomplishments, rather in the number of leaders you have nurtured and the many lives you have impacted. Your noticeable imprints in a wide range of human endeavours remain reference points.



“Your tenure as Governor of Lagos State sign-posted a new era, not just for the State but for our great nation. That Lagos State continues to put Nigeria on the global economic map as the fifth largest economy in Africa is a testimonial to your enviable leadership acumen.



“You have not only been the National Leader of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), but have also been a strong pillar of our nation’s democracy. We cannot but take cognizance of your role as a bridge-builder fostering the unity of our nation and a vanguard of the Nigeria Project.”



While thanking God for blessing humanity with Tinubu, the Governor prayed God to continue to grant him good health “so that humanity will continue to benefit from your sagacity and leadership.”