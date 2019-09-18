The Ashiwaju of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, have been recognised for their efforts to grow democracy and good governance in Nigeria and on the African continent.

According to reports, an award was conferred on them at the 4th African Political Summit and Diamond Awards in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

The award was said to be the highlight of a three-day conference on Campaign Financing and Elections in Africa, an initiative of the Association of Political Consultants,APC, Africa.

According to the president of APC Africa, Kehinde Bamigbetan, the award “serves to recognise and encourage icons of democracy and good governance in Africa. It has been our culture to celebrate those political figures who have done a lot to promote democracy in their respective countries.”

“Asiwaju is a political figure whose impacts have been felt not just in Nigeria, especially with the historic election of President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the opposition APC, but also across many countries in Africa,”

Tinubu was also described as an outstanding leader, who had done a lot to strengthen democracy, human rights, press freedom and peace in East Africa.