Tinubu, NGE commiserate with Eniola Bello over wife’s demise

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have commiserated with the Managing Director of Thisday, Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello.

Mrs. Eniola-bello, 50, died on June 4 at the New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

Mrs. Eniola Bello was a banker, businesswoman and distance learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.

In a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos state governor also extended his condolences to the Chairman of Thisday and Arise News, Nduka Obaigbena, the management and staff of Thisday over the demise.

In the condolence letter he personally signed, Asiwaju Tinubu wrote: “My dear Eni-B, please accept my sympathy and condolences over the recent passing of your wife, Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello, at the New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

“I know it hurts so deeply to lose a loving wife and dependable partner. I wish I could find enough words to comfort you at this moment. You must, however, take solace in the time your wife spent while with us and her good service to God and humanity.

“I understand she was a banker and businesswoman, an excellent woman, affectionate wife and dutiful mother of your children who was loved by all those who came in contact with her.

“May I also use this channel to extend my condolences to the Chairman ofThisday and Arise News Channel, Nduka Obaigbena, the management and staff of Thisday over the demise.

“Rest assured that my thoughts are with you and my prayers are that you, the children and all those she left behind will find the strength to continue where she stopped. May her soul find eternal rest.”

In its condolence message signed by its President, Funke Egbemode, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), said it received with shock and disbelief the news of the demise of Mrs. Helen Eniola Bello in London.

“We commiserate with you and your entire family on this unfortunate and traumatic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, even as we take solace in the Lord who loves her more than we mortals and called her home to be with Him.

“We pray to Almighty God to comfort you and give the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” the NGE stated..