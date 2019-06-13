Tinubu dedicates Democracy day to Beko, Fawehinmi, students

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Congratulates Senate president, House Speaker

Former Lagos State Governor, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, dedicated the maiden Democracy day celebrations to activists including late Dr. Beko Ransom-Kuti, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) and many students that sacrificed their lives for the nation to have history.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday at the Eagle square venue of Democracy Day celebrations in Abuja.

He noted that the victory of MKO Abiola, at the June 12, 1993 presidential election defied tribe, ethnic and religious sentiments and the day marked the beginning of transparent and open democratic system.

According to him, the supreme sacrifice Abiola paid after his monumental victory at that particular period of history is the freedom of democracy we are enjoying.

He said that democracy is the most difficult system of government to manage, adding that determination, perseverance and commitment are lessons from the June 12 experience.

“I highly value human commitment to freedom and democracy, we did that and it took 20 years to recognise our efforts,” he said.

Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, said June 12 event was not only to celebrate democracy but also to celebrate the sacrifices made by Abiola.

He said that the significance of the June 12 celebration was in recognition of the day the first freest election was conducted in Nigeria.

“For the next generation of Nigerians, let the day be a history for them and let them know that civilian government is still better than authoritarian government,” he said.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former Governor of Osun State, said that the recognition of June 12 as the National Democracy day was significant.

He said that it was a day of triumph that the aspiration of Nigerians was attained.

According to him, the celebration is an indication that the aspiration of Nigerians expressed on June 12, 1993 has gradually come into fruition and reality.

In another development, the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and their deputies on their election, urging them to see the offices entrusted in them as sacred.

He urged the new National Assembly leaders to do all within their powers to not only nurture and deepen the institutions of the Legislature but also our promising democracy.

Their task now, he said, “is to compliment and support President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his administration’s progressive agenda and truly take the country to the Next Level with detailed, timely and progressive legislative initiatives and restore a sense of patriotism to the exalted offices they now occupy”.

Asiwaju Tinubu spoke in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday night by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman.

In the statement titled “Nurturing & Deepening National Assembly Institution, Democracy,” the APC leader said:

“I congratulate Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and their deputies, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, on their election as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly.

“To have been selected by such overwhelming majorities by their peers is a wonderful honour and a clear demonstration of the implicit confidence reposed in them as leaders and legislators.

The offices these leaders have been entrusted with are sacred and must not be toyed with.

“Their emergence as leaders of the 9th National Assembly comes at a crucial time in our nation’s history.

As we celebrate 20 years of uninterrupted democracy and our new National Democracy Day of June 12, we look backwards to recognise the sacrifices and valour of our heroes past.

We also look forward with hope for the future of our nation and our democracy.

“Their election in a free, fair and transparent manner is therefore a further demonstration of the fact that our democracy is functioning well.

It also reaffirms party supremacy because these officers are also the choice of our governing All Progressives Congress and the party’s caucus in the National Assembly.

“As our National Assembly leaders, I urge them to do all within their powers to not only nurture and deepen the institutions of the parliament but also our promising democracy.

Their task now is to compliment and support President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his administration’s progressive agenda and truly take the country to the Next Level.

This they must do with detailed, timely and progressive legislative initiatives and restore a sense of patriotism to the exalted offices they now occupy.

“It is imperative that the new leadership quickly departs from the adversarial posture of those that came before and extends hands of fellowship and friendship to the Executive.

A convivial and cooperative relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government is our best chance at achieving the progress that we, as Nigerians, deserve and it’s incumbent on our new leaders to make this a reality in this next dispensation.

“Our system speaks of complimentarity between the Executive and Legislature and does not preclude the Legislature from working harmoniously with the Executive in the service of our people.

“I also congratulate those who contested the various positions but did not win at present for putting up a gallant fight. However, the time has now come to put aside all differences and rally round the new officers to work together.

“I wish the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker and all their colleagues in the National Assembly a successful and impactful tenure and once again congratulations.”