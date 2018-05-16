Tinubu, Ambode commiserate with George over son’s death

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode have commiserated with the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George over the death of his son, Dipo.

Dipo died last Thursday in a Lagos Hospital after a brief illness.

Tinubu in his condolence letter to George on behalf of himself and his family urged George to accept their condolences and sympathy.

“It is for us to keep in remembrance the good person that your son was and to honour him by living up to ideals of charity and love towards all.

“I pray that God bestows on you and your family a special grace to strengthen and carry on through this moment,” Tinubu said.

Ambode in his own condolence letter written on behalf of the Lagos Stat government and his family sympathised with George and pray that Almighty who knows best should give him the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

“May you find the courage and strength to move forward knowing that he lived a good life,” Ambode prayed in the letter.