Timi of Ede honours Bajowa with Yeye Oge title, as Ooni, Alaafin grace ocassion

The ancient town of Ede, Osun State, South-West Nigeria, was agog over the weekend when it played host to topmost Yoruba traditional rulers and other high-profile personalities from both within and outside the country for the occasion of the 10th coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr.) Munirudeen Adesola Lawal (Laminisa I), the Timi of Ede Land.

Apart from traditional rulers, others who thronged the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, AISU Road, Ede, the venue of the event, were politicians, film makers, business moguls, among others from all walks of life.

Adding colour to the coronation anniversary was the Timi of Ede’s conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles on distinguished personalities, including Princess Oluyemi Bajowa, the wife of the Igbotako, Ondo State-born retired general, Chief Joseph Oluyemi Bajowa.

Princess Bajowa, who was the first on the roll call of the candidates for the various high-profile chieftancy titles, was installed the Yeye Oge of Edeland.

Others who were also honoured with traditional titles by the Timi of Ede, were Chief,(Mrs) Jadesola Esho Taofeek, who was conferred with Iyaloja of Ede, and Chief Rotimi Makinde, and his wife who were installed as Bobajiro and Yeye Bobajiro of Ede, respectively.

The conferment of high-profile traditional titles on the deserving individuals pulled a large number dignitaries from within and outside the country, contributing to the large turnout at the coronation anniversary.

Gorgeously dressed, Princess Bajowa was flanked by her husband, Gen. Bajowa (retd), at the event.

The investiture was performed on her first, and subsequently others, by the Iku Baba Yeye, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo.

The new Yeye Oge of Ede land, who could not hide her joy, said she could not comprehend how it happened that she, from faraway Ondo State, could be honoured by a foremost monarch in Yoruba land.

She said, “To God be the glory for counting me worthy to be honoured with the title of Yeye Ogeof Ede Land by His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa 1, the Timi of Ede land with the investiture performed by the HRM Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo and witnessed by many prominent Yoruba traditional rulers particularly His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife. ”

The Ayeka, Ondo State-born princess said her new title would spur her to do more for the development of mankind.

Congratulating the Timi of Ede Land on his 10th coronation anniversary, Gen. Bajowa thanked the traditional ruler for the honour done to his wife and promised to always be part of developmental projects of the ancient town.

While also congratulating his wife and the other new chiefs, Gen. Bajowa called on Yoruba leaders to be more united and promote the language, culture, tradition and customs of Yoruba.

He thanked God for “a rare privilege to witness another day of glory before the galaxy of Yoruba traditional rulers”.

He said to his wife, “I feel so proud to have you as my wife forever.

“Long may you reign as Yeye Oge of Ede Land. I pray that God should endow you with wisdom and grant you good health in your continued resolve to contribute to women empowerment and to uphold the dignity of womanhood.”

The occasion witnessed a fund-raising for an ultra-modern palace for the Timi of Ede.

Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) entertained dignitaries at the occasion.