Times Multimedia Partners CNN To Debut Folio.ng

The management of Times Multimedia, a media, digital publishing and technology company in partnership with CNN, the world’s news leader, is set to debut a premium news and entertainment platform entitled: “folio.ng.”

A statement made available to Daily Times Nigeria, signed by the managing director, Times Multimedia, Zubby Emodi said the exclusive affiliation will bring global expertise in content creation and digital publishing to Nigeria with localised context, working with an experienced on-ground team and a network of the country’s top business and creative talents.

Emodi said the partnership with CNN, established by CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), would enable Folio to access and use CNN reporting and journalism from across the world.

He explained that CNN would also provide a full suite of consultancy, training and expertise services in areas from content production and distribution to journalistic standards and practices as Folio prepares to launch.

‘’By launching this CNN affiliated digital publishing platform in Nigeria, we plan to raise the bar for premium news production, quality editorial, immersive video content-thus helping change the narrative of Nigeria in the global context and offer engaging, credible, and in-depth news and entertainment, current affairs, education, and other Africa-focused content verticals.

‘’In developing this exciting new venture, we are partnering with content creations, technology companies, creative professionals and media experts with great experience and backgrounds leading both local and global companies. Suffice to say, we believe this movement will inspire a new generation of editors, content creators and brands to leverage our current cultural equity on the world stage,’’ said Emodi.

The senior director, Content Sales and Partnerships, EMEA, CNNIC, Roland Nikolaou, said the important part of CNN’s mission and strategy is to empower innovative news organisations around the world with the tools and capabilities to launch exciting new services.

“Folio epitomises the spirit and ambition that we look for, and we are excited to exclusively partner with Times Multimedia in its plans to bring a fresh source of news to Nigeria, its diaspora and the wider continent,” he added.