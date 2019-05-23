Timely completion of Onitsha-Enugu expressway, important to Nigeria’s economy, says Fashola

Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Power Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has urged the contractors handling the ongoing works at Umunya section of Onitsha-Enugu expressway to ensure the completion of the project as scheduled the contract Agreement.Addressing the contractor,

he emphasized the importance of Onitsha-Enugu expressway to the nation’s economy, hence the reason why the Federal Government has placed a high premium on the construction work, to ensure it is delivered at record time.

The minister which was represented by the Director Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr. Yemi Oguntominiyi stated this during is on-the-spot assessment visit to the projects sites in Anambra state.

He expressed scepticism over timely delivery of the project because of the fast approaching rainfalls which he said might hinder the work and cause a delay. However, the contractor, Messrs. Reynolds Construction Company Limited (RCC) promised to deliver on the project irrespective of the rainfall.

The Federal Controller of Works, Anambra State, Engr. Adeyemi Ajani was of the opinion that considering the progress of work so far, it was obvious that RCC will definitely deliver on target.

Also inspected was the Federal Secretariat, Awka where painting works have commenced. The Director promised outstanding payments would be made as soon as approval was given from the Presidency.

Just before rounding off the sites inspection, Engr. Oguntominiyi also inspected the National Housing Programme in Anambra where he assured the contractors that the Minister would discuss the challenges of access road with the State Government in order to ease the movement of materials to and fro the site.