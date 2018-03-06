Time to serve!

Ugochukwu Adilieje

When the tiny goblets of a child’s tears are constantly ignored, the tear ducts grow weary and seize to drop not because it has given up but because it has realized that the person it has cried to is either miles away or just deaf to heed to her plea, and in those moments of despair the heart resolves for a better option to meet her needs.

We have wailed for long and our tears have been ignored by the people we had trusted their words to represent us, the people for whom we had kept aside our businesses on several occasions, as we stood under the scourging heat of the Sun to listen to their promises of how better they will make us if we gave them the opportunity to represent us.

Out of trust and an overflowing desire for a better Anaocha, Njikoka, Dunukofia Federal Constituency, we had queued up with our decisions in mind and our power on our thumbs, as we voted them in hoping that their sweet promises would be realised, but to our greatest dismay we’ve cried out, and these same people have forgotten how we laboured to ensure we got a better representation, they have forgotten all their promises and have continuously played deaf ears to our cries.

But we shall no longer continue to cry to people who are miles away from us; people who have reduced our voice at the Green Chambers to mere whispers; people who forgot their promises to us, indeed our tear ducts have grown weary, and it is time to seek a solution, not just any option this time but an option that has been tested, trusted and is very reliable.

It is time for Anaocha, Njikoka, Dunukofia Federal Constituency to seek that option that believes in the common good of the people; an option that doesn’t just know how to speak loud to make our voices heard, but also listens us, even in our tiniest whispers. We need a voice that has principles and understands the essence of negotiations and compromise without compromising those strong values that make us.

We need a Voice that would unite us from Agulu, Aguluzigbo, Nri, Enugwu-Ukwu, Abagana, Nimo, Ukpo, Abba Ifitedunu & beyond; and make us a strong voice that resonates action, integrity, and a transparent representation of our common interest.

Barr. Ugochukwu Adilieje* is our strongest option, An option that would stand in the face of depression, and frustration and put people back to work, restore smiles to the once sordid faces of constituents of Anaocha, Njikoka, Dunikofia Federal Constituency, and make our Constituency great again.

He’s not just rooted in the fibre of our grassroots, he has over the years been exposed to the most difficult and challenging turfs in politics, and have severally been tested with the Rocky waters of good and representative governance, and he has proven his mettle in all.

Unless we don’t need a better representation, but if we need a representative, transparent, inclusive and attentive Representation, then Barr. Ugochukwu Adilieje is our only option.