Timaya’s first daughter Emma celebrates 7th birthday

Dancehall singer, Timaya’s first daughter, Emma is 7 today, May 21, 2019.Her mother, Barbara took to Instagram to celebrate her by sharing new beautiful photos.

Captioning one of the photos, she wrote: ‘Another year has passed, and you grow more beautiful and grand each year.Can’t stop thanking God for your life today and every day my angel on earth.

Thank you so much for bringing joy to my life.A blessed and a very happy birthday to u my darling emama, my sunshine, my little angel.Mummy loves you so much but God loves you more.