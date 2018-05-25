Timaya Shades People Living Fake Lifestyles

It is a known fact that some people in the society today exaggerate their wealth and happiness to meet up with the standards of the society and create an impression of a perfect life but this style of living is increasingly being condemned and singer, Timaya is advising against it.

While people are constantly being called out for living fake lives on social media, the Ah Blem Blem singer took to his Instagram page to advice against such act. He posted an image which carried a text that read;

‘Wear the clothes you can afford. Eat the food you can afford. Drink the alcohol you can afford. Live where you can afford. Buy the car you can afford. Have the wedding you can afford.

Don’t go broke and in debt and impress people. Live within your means.’

On social media, random users and celebrities like KCEE, Oge Okoye, Skiibii and very recently, Kizz Daniel have come under fire for different cases that relates to exaggeration, and in some cases, attempt at deceiving the general public, perhaps to boost their reputation or earn them some good will. However, Timaya, via his post, is saying such lifestyle should stop.