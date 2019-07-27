Working as a houseboy was a painful experience- Tim Godfrey

After engaging in several menial jobs and now an international brand, gospel singer, Tim Godfrey, is sure one of the leading and successful gospel artistes who is changing the narratives and the way people position the gospel music sector. In this chat with MUTIAT ALLI, Tim disclosed the journey to his successful brand, and ideal woman amongst others.

Enjoy…

How did you discover your talent?

I was one of those kids that did well at whatever I touched. I played football very well, same for table tennis. It was easy for me to get into football but I was always doing music by the side, like in the choir. I became a music director in 1994. But in all of this, my focus was football. In fact, when I got to Lagos and was staying under Oshodi Bridge, it was hunger that drove me into music.

One day, when I was very hungry, I just barged into a church at Oshodi and told them I could handle their music and make it different. They did not answer me the first time, so I began to attend their rehearsals, and the third time they gave me a chance. Because I play five musical instruments including bass guitar, lead guitar and piano, I just mesmerized them; they were shocked! That was how they employed me and I remember my first salary was N3, 000. A lot of people do not know my story; think I just popped out of the blue and stumbled into success.

What will consider as your turning point?

I think every part of my life, every experience, and every turn has been a turning point. When I was a houseboy to when I was sleeping under the bridge to when I was selling coconut and bananas on the streets of Kaduna, every one of these experiences God used to build me. None was a waste. All of them were used by God to build me. So, every mistake, disappointment, and everything that made it look like it was not going to work out, was part of God’s plan for my life. I think the most important thing is that, at some point in my life, I received Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and savior.

Getting to this present stage of your life; you did menial jobs including working as a houseboy; can you share those past moments of yours?

Working as a houseboy was not an embarrassing experience but a painful one. I was always beaten and abused. There was nothing fun about the experience. I was flogged until I bled. I never stole and was not disobedient but it was not a good experience. I remember one day I ran away from my master’s house and I almost committed suicide. I was like ‘this life is not worth it. If I go back to my parents, this man will come for me again, because that was about the fourth time I was running away from his house’. It was a nightmare staying with him. I couldn’t watch television, listen to radio or play around with friends. I was just there washing, cleaning and sweeping. I became a houseboy at the age of 12 due to crippling poverty.

You did a song with Travis Greene and it became a national anthem; how does that make you feel?

You see one of the essences of doing gospel music is to change the narratives and attract more souls to the brand, I want to attract international brand to my kind of music and not the regular forms of using English language in songs but going as far as promoting our culture and preserving our heritage. I never believed ‘Nara’ will travel this far and people love it for the fact that Travis spoke a bit of Igbo.

What is the secret to your success?

God has always been and will continue to be my strength. I don’t believe in magic or short cuts. I work and I push myself to the limit. I challenge myself everyday to be a better version of who I was yesterday. I am committed, resilient and focused, learning from my mistakes and doing those things they say are impossible.

You are good looking, guess there is a woman in your life?

Media and the way they put words into your mouth; I am not married neither am I in any relationship at the moment. I am taking my time and am sure when the time is right all will be set.

What is your idea of an ideal woman?

My ideal woman must first of all be God fearing and family oriented; I am not really bothered about color or language but she must be beautiful and also because of the nature of the kind of work I am doing; she definitely needs to be very understanding