Tiger Woods takes a bad beat from Russell Westbrook at his own poker tournament

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Since Tiger Woods completed his incredible comeback with a win at the 2019 Masters, the golf star’s fortune has become a bit erratic.

First, Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from one of his biggest fans in President Donald Trump. Then, he unceremoniously missed the cut at the following PGA Championship. Now, he’s losing big-time poker hands in brutal fashion to another well-known athlete.

While hosting a charity poker tournament called the Tiger Jam Experience at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Woods and Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook both went all-in before the flop. Both had good hands: Woods held an ace-king combination, while Westbrook had pocket queens.

Woods thought he had captured a major advantage when the dealer revealed the top card of the flop was an ace. His celebration immediately turned into anguish when the dealer laid out the other two cards.

One of them was a queen, giving Westbrook three-of-a-kind.The next two cards didn’t change the outcome of the hand, eliminating Woods from his own tournament.We’ll see if Woods’ fortune turns back during the U.S. Open in June.