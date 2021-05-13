Throw Back: Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife

Queen Luwoo was the 21st ruler of Ife, according to transcribed oral history, and a forerunner well ahead of her time.

Her reputation has not been generous to her, despite the fact that she was once the most powerful Yoruba monarch.

Ilè-If is a town in Osun state that is revered as the Yoruba people’s cradle and ancestral home, making any presiding monarch, the ni, a very powerful chief.

The Ooni is revered as their spiritual leader and Chief Custodian of Customs by his subjects. Men have always occupied the respected stool, according to the Ooni dynasties, which date back hundreds of years.

Since ancient Nigerian history was largely handed down orally, transcribed lists of previous Oonis vary and often contradict one another.

However, most accounts say that Ooni Luwoo, a female, was the 21st Ooni of Ife, Ile Ife’s supreme traditional ruler. She was succeeded by Ooni Lumobi after Ooni Giesi.

The legacy of Ooni Luwoo

Some sources refer to her as Lwo Gbàgdá, a descendant of Otaataa from Okerewe’s Owode compound. She was said to have married Chief Balran of Ilode and had Adekola Telu, the founder of Iwo town, as her son.

She was the first and only female to take the crown as Ooni after the demise of Ooni Giesi.

Ooni Luwoo was a stunning woman who took great pride in her beauty and the appearance of her surroundings. As a result, she put the entire town of Ife to work, both men and women, to keep the town clean and beautiful.

She was also known to commission the unique Yoruba custom of construction of decorative pavements and open-air courtyards paved with pottery shreds.

The streets of Ile-Ife were paved with quartz pebbles and broken pottery as punishment for anyone who committed an offence.

The criminals were told to bake the clay, then break it up with their bare hands and lay it out on the floor for the queen to step on.

She was so refined and particular that she refused to walk on the bare floor, and some of the hand-made clay tiles she walked on during her reign can still be found in parts of Ife and other Yoruba lands she visited.

However, she was perceived as wicked and a terror to the Yoruba people and deemed “uncontrollable” and “high-handed” by the elders of the land.

After her reign came to an end, the Obas’ council gathered and vowed that no woman would ever be made Ooni of Ife again.

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the 51st Ooni of Ife, is the new Ooni.