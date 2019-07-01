The Lagos state police command has arrested three suspects for producing fake and adulterated drinks in the state.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, Bala Elkana, says on June 20th, the command received an information about the illegal production of alcoholic beverages at No. 5 Chapel street off Apongbon, Lagos Island. A team of operatives from the State Intelligence Bureau was deployed to the area on surveillance patrol.

The operation led to the arrest of three suspects namely Dare Shittu ‘m’ 27years old, Shittu Opeyemi Abdusalam ‘m’ 19 years old and Oyenuga Biola 29 years old.

Bala in the statement said Large quantity of alcoholic beverages suspected to be adulterated were recovered. The beverages brands include, Hennessy Vsop, Hennessy Xo, Moet Chandon,

Jack Daniel, Remy Martins, Red label and others. Also recovered from the illegal production mini factory are jerricans of substances suspected to be ethanol, cognac coloration, rubber cocks, top cocks, labels, stickers and other instruments used in the illegal business.

He said the suspects confessed to the committing the crime. He added that the police is on the trail of one Prince Fatai Shittu, who is still at large. Suspects were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody.