Three suspected kidnapper, ritualist arrested in Lagos.

Joy Anyim

Three suspected kidnappers cum ritualist who belong to a four man gang were on Monday paraded by the Lagos Commissioner of Police for attempting to kidnap a 22 year old girl, Bidemi Omoniyi.

The suspects – Blessing Nwaeze, Emeka Okeke and Monday Onwuka- were intercepted after they had pretended to be taxi operator picked their victim attempted to take her to Ibadan.

It was gathered that the victim who was going to work had joined the bus at Egbetedo and was heading to Pencinema at about 7:15 am on Monday.

According to the victim who was rescued by good Samaritans, ” I work as a receptionist at a hotel in Omole phase 1. I was on my way to work this morning when I joined a passat vehicle at Egbetedo heading to Pencinema.

” I had opted for the vehicle because there were too many people at the bustop and no keke going to Pencinema. So when the vehicle came, I just joined it. It was only the driver and a lady who was in the vehicle.

“The vehicle driver had just driven for two minutes before two other of their colleagues joined the vehicle. The driver then started a discussion. He was asking the woman (Nwaeze) where she got the dollars she was carrying from.

She said she works at Airport hotel as a prostitute. She said a man had taken her for a night but that when returning she had stolen dollars from the guy.

At this point I discovered they were fraudsters. I attempted to alight from the vehicle but they held me down. Even when people saw me calling for help, they stopped us, Nweze alleged I was her younger sister, that I was too stubborn and they were taking me back to the village.

” It was at that the elderly man(Onwuka) threatened to cut off my breast that someone has already paid for it. The driver Okeke called someone and all I had is that they have gotten a victim and were heading to Ibadan.

” luckily for me a man who didn’t believe their explanation earlier, pursued us with a bike and intercepted the suspects at Akinyele bustop. He called passerby and they came to my rescue. However one the the gang member fled. When I explained all that had happened, they started beating them before the police came to their rescue.”

The 35 year old Nwaeze however denied the kidnap and ritualist allegation. He claimed they are one chance operators who just wanted to disposes the victim of money and other valuables.

Onwuka who is 71 year old said he didn’t know anything about the alleged criminal act. He insisted he was also a commuter.

Subsequently

The Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal who paraded the suspects stated that investigations were ongoing. He further disclosed that the police will do everything within its reach to arrest the fleeing member.